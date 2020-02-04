Showery Tuesday, thunderstorms possible tonight

Widespread rain is overspreading North Alabama Tuesday. There may be some gaps or lulls in the rain at times but plan on rain all day Tuesday. Thankfully for the kids heading home from school this afternoon and also for the evening commute, thunderstorm chances remain very low. The best chances for thunderstorms will not arrive until late tonight and through the early morning hours Wednesday. The severe threat is low but isolated severe storms of damaging winds will be possible. Along with the thunderstorm threat the next 2-3 days, North Alabama will also see periods of heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding.

North Alabama may see a break in the wet weather after sunrise Wednesday as the first storm system exits to the east. Dry conditions may linger through lunchtime. This lull will quickly end Wednesday afternoon and evening as the next wave of heavy rain and thunderstorms arrives in North Alabama. The threat for strong to severe storms is higher Wednesday evening compared to tonight. Damaging winds and even a brief tornado will be possible. As early as late afternoon Wednesday, severe weather will be possible and the threat may last a few hours after midnight into Thursday morning. Make sure you have a way of receiving weather information both Tuesday night and Wednesday night.

Through Thursday 2-3" of rain is likely with isolated higher and lower amounts. Behind the cold front Thursday, much cooler air will race into North Alabama. Some lingering showers may switch over to snow showers and flurries late Thursday and into early Friday. Accumulations or a dusting of snow are not expected.

More rain arrives Saturday but the bigger concern will be next week as more strong and wet storm systems return to North Alabama. The flood threat will likely be heightened next week due to this week's heavy rain and saturated soils.