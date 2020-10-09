Showery Friday, Delta's remnants bring severe threat Saturday

Once Delta makes landfall, likely Friday evening as a category 2 storm in southwest Louisiana, it will make its trek into Mississippi and eventually graze North Alabama. Based on the latest forecast data, rainfall projections have crept up slightly again. In some spots, you can expect up to three inches of rain with most spots getting one and a half to two and a half inches. Farther east, rain totals should be between an inch and an inch and a half.

The wind picks up, too. Gusts can be as high as 30 to 35 mph Saturday through early Sunday morning. Additionally, we'll need to keep an eye on the tornado threat.

As is sometimes the case with remnant lows from tropical systems, there will be adequate rotation Saturday. What's still to be determined is how much energy and instability we'll have to strengthen storms enough to actually produce a tornado. Regardless, any tornadoes will be weak and likely brief Saturday.

The remnants of Delta start to make their exit Sunday, leaving only an isolated shower by Monday. Next week is generally drier and a bit cooler behind a cold front passing Tuesday.