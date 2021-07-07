Showers transition to afternoon storms Wednesday

A damp, muggy start to Wednesday with scattered showers pushing north into Tennessee by late morning today. Depending on any clearing later today, temperatures may not reach 80 Wednesday afternoon. This would limit instability for a second round of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Tropical Storm Elsa is near landfall late Wednesday morning just northwest of Cedar Key (Big Bend region of Florida). No direct impact from Elsa in North Alabama and the storm will weaken to a tropical depression as the center stays inland over Georgia and the Carolinas.

For us, scattered showers and storms continue off and on from Thursday on into the weekend, driven in part by in the influx of Gulf moisture thanks to a southeast wind. While storms will be most widespread in the afternoon, lingering storms after sunset are possible, too. Temperatures remain slightly below average with highs in the mid to upper 80s over the next few days.