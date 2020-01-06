Showers tonight, tracking storms for the weekend

Rain totals aren't expected to exceed a few hundredths of an inch, so any exacerbation of our previous flooding shouldn't occur. Temperatures dip to near 40 tonight and highs are fairly seasonable - in the lower 50s for Tuesday afternoon. We'll be back to more seasonable weather Wednesday with a morning low near freezing and a high in the mid 50s.

The pattern starts shifting a bit Thursday. Warmer air pushes in from the south and we'll start to get a bit breezy. This is the precursor to widespread showers with a few storms Friday. As a strong system approaches from the west, the threat for severe weather is back on the table. The timing is still in question, but you should be planning on at least a damaging wind threat with the possibility of tornadoes, too. We'll be monitoring this storm chance closely in the coming days, so check back frequently for updates. The storm threat and rain exits by Sunday, leaving us with a decent end to the weekend.