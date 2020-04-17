Showers tonight, heavier rain & strong storms Sunday

Instead, our main focus is the flooding risk and the threat for strong to severe storms Sunday into Sunday night. As much as one to two inches of rain are likely, with locally higher amounts possible. Our soil is still saturated from our Easter storms...in fact, there's still minor flooding occurring along the Tennessee River at Florence. Any appreciable additional rainfall will only exacerbate the current situation.

Let's walk through this chronologically. Tonight, a cold front quickly sweeps across the area, brings showers and a few non-severe storms. Most locations won't pick up more than a quarter of an inch of rain, which will be over with around sunrise Saturday. Clouds starts clearing and we'll see some more sunshine, but temperatures run cooler with highs only in the mid 60s Saturday afternoon.

By early Sunday morning, showers will start creeping in from our southwest with another weather system. They'll spread over North Alabama through the day as the rain increase in coverage and intensity. The big key factor in whether flooding is a bigger issue for us is going to be the exact placement of a warm front slowly pushing northward into the area. If the front all but stalls directly overhead, rainfall totals are going to be higher and we'll still be right on the fringe of the higher severe threat. Any stronger storms would produce damaging wind and we can't entirely rule out the risk for tornadoes, although it looks low at this time. Flooding and flash flooding remains the bigger concern by far.

The rain ends by Monday morning, so we'll see a few dry and mild days until the storms return Wednesday night into Thursday. Those storms can be strong as well, so we'll be monitoring that risk for severe weather in the coming days.