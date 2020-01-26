Showers tonight, drizzle Monday

Showers are beginning to make their way into north Alabama this evening. Light rain will arrive out in the Shoals during the early evening hours just past sunset tonight, then make its way eastward eventually overspreading the entire area by around midnight. Rain continues into early Monday morning, but the widespread showers will begin to taper off from west to east. A few lingering showers are possible for areas over Sand Mountain for the Monday morning commute. Even though the widespread showers will quickly move out Monday morning, it will take some time for our atmosphere to dry out tomorrow. Therefore, expect mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day with some patchy drizzle across the entire area as well. The drizzle and cloud cover will slowly clear out Monday afternoon and evening.

We are also tracking two additional systems that will bring more rain chances for the week ahead. The first is another quick hitting system that will spark off a few showers beginning Tuesday evening, before more widespread rain arrives Wednesday morning. That system moves out Wednesday afternoon, then another system takes shape to our south along the Gulf coast by late week. The main center of this system and the bulk of the rainfall associated with it will stay to our south. What remains in question tonight is how this system will track heading into Friday and Saturday. If the system slides northeast up the Atlantic coastline, we could see some showers Friday and Saturday. However, if the system stays to our south, then little rain is expected. We will keep a chance for scattered showers for both Friday and Saturday here in north Alabama. Rainfall totals beginning tonight and continuing through next weekend appear to be around a half inch for the entire area. We are not anticipating any heavy rain or flooding concerns at this time.

Temperatures for the new work week will be close to seasonable with highs in the low to mid 50s most days, with the exception of Wednesday, which will only be in the upper 40s.