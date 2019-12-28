Showers today, strong to severe storms possible Sunday

It is yet another mild start across north Alabama this morning, as temperatures have held in the mid 50s overnight thanks to the cloud cover. A few areas are also seeing some light showers this morning. These light showers will continue off and on throughout the day for your Saturday, similar to what we saw on Friday. Temperatures stay mild once again today, with highs topping out in the upper 60s! Showers will increase overnight tonight ahead of a cold front that will bring us more active weather for Sunday.

All of north Alabama remains under an isolated risk for severe storms Sunday as a strong cold front will sweep through the region, bringing with it a line of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Ahead of this line, we will have off and on showers during the morning that will help limit the potential for stronger storms later on in the day. However, we still have the potential to see a couple stronger storms with the line later on in the afternoon. At this time, the greatest time for concern will be during the mid afternoon into the early evening hours Sunday. We will be able to fine tune better timing details for you later this evening. The primary threats Sunday will be brief damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Anywhere between one to two inches of rain is possible with some spots receiving locally higher amounts in any stronger storms. We can't completely rule out an isolated tornado at this point, but that threat looks low. We clear out by midnight Sunday night. we will continue to monitor the setup for Sunday, so be sure to stay with WAAY 31 for updates this weekend.

Looking ahead to the New Year's holiday, we dry out for the first half of the week with temperatures dropping back to near normal with highs in the low to mid 50s. We ring in 2020 on a chilly note, with temperatures in the 30s at midnight Tuesday night.