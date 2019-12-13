Showers today, strong storms Monday

It is a foggy start to your Friday. In addition to some light showers this morning, dense fog has developed in portions of north Alabama. Take it slow if you encounter any dense fog on your drive to work this morning and remember to turn your fog lights on as well. Off and on showers will be the story throughout the rest of your Friday. The greater chances to see these showers will be along and east of I-65 today, but everyone still has the chance to see some light rain. Rainfall totals will be very light. Most of the rain clears out this evening, but a lingering shower may stick around for the start of the Rocket City Marathon Saturday morning. Overall, it will be perfect running weather, with temperatures in the low to mid 40s under cloudy skies.

Our focus now shifts to a powerful cold front that will be sweeping through north Alabama Monday. Scattered showers will start to develop as early as Monday morning. By Monday afternoon and evening, a stronger and more organized line of showers and thunderstorms will develop off to our west and push eastward into north Alabama Monday afternoon and evening. All of north Alabama is now under a risk of scattered strong to severe storms on Monday. The time of greatest concern for any stronger storms will be Monday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be the primary concerns. This will also be a heavy rain event, as most of north Alabama can expect upwards of one to two inches of rain through Tuesday morning. Some minor flooding or ponding on the roads will also be possible. This system is still three days away and there are still forecast specifics that need to be ironed out. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates throughout the weekend and continue to be weather aware Monday.

The cold front clears the area by early Tuesday, ushering more cold air behind it. Highs by the middle of next week struggle into the mid 40s.