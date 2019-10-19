Showers today, severe weather possible Monday

While we have off and on showers in the forecast today thanks to Tropical Storm Nestor to our southeast, all eyes are on the potential for severe weather Monday here in north Alabama. The cold front that we have been discussing the last several days will be approaching our area from the west Monday morning. As it does so, a line of strong to severe storms is expected to form along the cold front itself. This line of storms will be strong to severe as it races to the east across western Tennessee and Mississippi throughout Monday morning.

By Monday afternoon, the line will be on the door step of north Alabama. While it is still too early this morning to nail down specific arrival times, here is a general idea of when we expect this line of storms to make its way through north Alabama.

--The Shoals - early afternoon

--Athens, Decatur, Huntsville - mid afternoon, near the PM rush hour

--Sand Mountain - early evening

The greatest concern for severe weather is for areas along and west of I-65. However, all of north Alabama has a chance to see severe storms Monday. Damaging winds and heavy rain are the two primary concerns with this line of storms. An isolated tornado is also possible, particularly for the western half of north Alabama.

There is still plenty of uncertainty with this severe weather risk and the forecast will change. Be sure to stay tuned throughout the weekend as we continue to fine tune the details as the event approaches. In the meantime, prepare now for potential severe weather for the start of the work week.