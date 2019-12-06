Showers today, dry but cloudy this weekend

Widespread showers are making their way into north Alabama this morning and will last through the rest of the morning. Light to at times moderate rainfall will continue through the midday and early afternoon hours before tapering off around sunset. A lingering shower or two may stick around later this evening, so keep the rain gear handy if you have any plans tonight. Rainfall totals will generally stay under a quarter inch today, but some spots in the Shoals could receive slightly higher amounts. We should be completely dry by late this evening.

Most of your weekend will be dry and seasonable for this time of year. But the clouds will hold tough, giving us mostly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Isolated showers make their return to north Alabama Sunday evening. As we head into the start of the new work week, widespread rain will overtake north Alabama as a powerful system moves through the region. The bulk of this next round of rain arrives Monday afternoon than lasts through much of the overnight and into Tuesday as well. We will need to monitor the potential for heavy rain Monday night and Tuesday morning. Rainfall totals continue to trend downward through next week, but a general inch to inch and a half remains possible for much of north Alabama next week. Once this system moves out Tuesday evening, get ready for a big chill. Highs by mid week only climb into the mid 40s!