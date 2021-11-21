Showers throughout the night, chilly temperatures follow

Two fronts will make its presence shown as it makes it's way through North Alabama this evening. The first, we'll bring us rain and the chance for a few thunderstorms starting west of I-65 past sunset. Greater chance for any thunderstorms will be mostly west as the system continues to move to our east before eventually making it's way out of our area overnight.

The second front over the Midwest will bring us a blast of cold air overnight, with lows droping into the upper 30's - lower 40's. The coldest air misses our area, but it's still going to feel noticeably cooler to start off the Thanksgiving week! Gusty winds up to 25 mph will have it feeling much chillier than actual air temperatures, and despite the sunshine we'll only hit the upper 40's for our highs Monday afternoon.

Lows Tuesday morning in the mid to upper 20's with highs topping out around 50. A nice day for Wednesday as highs climb into the upper 50's with plenty of sunshine. As for Thanksgiving, it's going to look a lot like what we're seeing today. Cloud coverage will begin to build in Wednesday night, but we'll stay mostly dry for the beginning of the holiday. By the evening, a chance for rain moves through but showers should end by late that night. Black Friday however looks rather chilly with highs once again struggling to make it out the 40's.