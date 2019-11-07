Showers through Thursday evening, followed by a chilly Friday

For much of North Alabama it will take until noon if not the middle of the afternoon for widespread rain to arrive Thursday. Showers will make for a wet evening commute and as the kids head home from school. Thankfully it will just be light to moderate rain. Thunderstorms are not expected today. Rain totals should finish between 0.25" - 0.50".

Rain will clear North Alabama by tonight with a much colder air-mass moving in overnight and into your Friday. We may see temperatures approach freezing Friday morning so a frost and or freeze is possible. Regardless if we get down to 32 or not, the wind chill will still be in the mid to upper 20s Friday morning. Some winds gusts Friday will be between 20-30 mph. This will make even the upper 40s in the afternoon feel like upper 30s to low 40s.

North Alabama's temperatures will rebound slightly this weekend. By Sunday afternoon, highs will be back in the low to mid 60s. The next big weather maker will be Veterans' Day and into Tuesday. Showers will likely arrive Monday afternoon and evening. On the backside of this system there may be enough cold air that we will transition over to snow Tuesday morning. The transition time will be brief which will limit any accumulations of snow to a dusting at most. As always forecasting snow in November in North Alabama 5 days out is difficult and details will change between now and Tuesday. Continue to follow the Storm Tracker Weather Team for the latest on Tuesday morning's snow chances.