Showers this morning with strong storms possible this afternoon

Spotty showers are beginning to develop across North Alabama this morning. We are not seeing any thunderstorms at the moment but coverage of these downpours will increase as the morning wears on. Take it slow and give yourself an extra 5-10 minutes heading to work this morning. We will get a break from showers and storms around lunchtime today. This will be one of those days where rain chances are not even across all of North Alabama. The higher rain chances will be over northeast Alabama (60%) and gradually decrease the further west you go. Areas in the Shoals may only see a few showers this morning but nothing this afternoon.

Speaking of this afternoon, a second round of storms is expected along a cold front later this today. Some storms with this second round will be strong to perhaps marginally severe. Our main concern for these stronger storms will be heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. The severe weather window opens around 2 or 3 PM and lasts through 11 PM. Again, the threat is low but it is still there, so stay weather aware throughout the day.

Once the front passes through late tonight, we will see another cool down. Temperatures are near 50 degrees Friday morning and will struggle to get out of the 60s during the day. Should be great weather for Big Game Friday Night with kickoff temperatures near 60 and mostly clear skies. The cool down won't last long! In fact, we'll be back in the mid 70s Saturday and near 80 Sunday. Next week looks quite unsettled with several systems bringing widespread showers and a few thunderstorms. Still need to fine tune the details in our extended forecast but Monday and Wednesday look to be the wettest days at this point. This will add another one to two inches of rain on top of what we will see today.