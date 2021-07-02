Showers this morning, then plenty of sunshine for the holiday weekend

Happy Friday! Scattered showers continue to dot the map across North Alabama this morning. The concern for heavy rain has ended, but roads will be wet for the morning drive. The cold front has not moved through the area quite yet. For that reason, it still feels like a sauna out there with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Areas that saw heavy rain last night will likely see dense fog this morning before the front moves through. Use caution if you encounter any dense fog this morning and don't forget your low beam fog lights. The cold front does move through later today, finally bringing in drier and less humid air for the holiday weekend!

It will still be warm this weekend, but the lack of humidity will certainly make it feel comfortable. Highs reach the low to mid 80s with tons of sunshine Saturday. Same story goes for the 4th on Sunday with slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 80s. We're back to near 90 Monday as humidity slowly begins to return. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return with the increased humidity by Tuesday and last through the rest of next week.