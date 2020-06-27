Showers this morning, storms this afternoon

It's a muggy, hazy, and rainy start to your weekend across North Alabama. A few light showers are dotting the map this morning, with the more widespread activity just off to our north across southern Tennessee. Some of these showers will linger through the morning hours, before we get a break by around lunchtime. Additional showers and storms will develop later on today with daytime heating. One or two of these storms could be strong to marginally severe. The southern edge of North Alabama is under an Isolated risk for severe storms this afternoon. Gusty winds and heavy rain will be the primary concerns. Heavy cloud cover will help limit the thunderstorm activity today, but stay weather aware if you have any outdoor plans.

Sunday looks very similar to Saturday with pop up showers and storms during the afternoon. The risk for stronger storms is lower Sunday, but temperatures will climb into the upper 80s thanks to less cloud cover. Daily shower and storm chances continue as we begin the new work week. The most widespread chances for showers and storms looks to be Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Looking ahead to 4th of July weekend, shower and storm chances will continue, but do not appear to be as widespread as what we will see mid week. Temperatures hover right around normal for the next seven days, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.