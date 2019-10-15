Showers this afternoon, cooler for mid week

Tuesday starts off dry but cloudy. We stay dry this morning before showers began to make their way into north Alabama around lunchtime this afternoon. Off and on showers will persist through the early evening, so be prepared for a wet afternoon commute. Rainfall totals will be low despite showers lingering throughout the day. At most, some spots in our southern counties could reach totals near one quarter of an inch today. Despite the cloud cover, highs still top out in the low to mid 70s today.

We get a break in the rain late evening and the overnight. As we approach sunrise Wednesday morning, a cold front will make its into the region from the northwest. This cold front will bring in a second round of showers that could impact the Wednesday morning commute, especially for areas east of I-65. Just like the rain we see today, amounts with the rain along the cold front will be very light. Once the cold front moves through around lunchtime tomorrow, we are left with lots of sunshine and cooler temperatures. Highs tomorrow and Thursday will only climb into the upper 60s!

The second half of the work week looks spectacular with lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Friday Night Football will be absolutely perfect! We do have another system that moves this weekend. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty in data sources as far how much rain we will see this weekend and when. For now, we will keep chances for isolated and scattered showers Saturday, Sunday, and into the beginning of next week. Stay tuned for updates throughout the week.