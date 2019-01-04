Showers taper as flooding concerns persist

Overnight rain will give way to scattered showers for the remainder of the day, gradually tapering through tonight. Roads will be wet today as well, and with already saturated ground, many areas are experiencing ponding and standing water. There are also flood warnings in effect for the Paint Rock River near Woodville and the Tennessee River at Florence. As the rain taper, the temperatures drop. We'll be in the 40s for the evening commute and it will be breezy with winds out of the southwest up to 20 mph.

Tonight, a handful of showers are possible early. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Clouds start to thin before sunrise and Saturday starts with temperatures in the upper 30s and a partly cloudy sky. Expect those clouds to move out with most of the day mostly sunny and mild. Highs reach the upper 50s before dipping into the upper 30s Saturday night. For Sunday, the weekend ends on a mild note with more sunshine and highs topping out in the lower 60s.