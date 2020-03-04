Showers possible Wednesday but many stay dry

Even for areas south of the Tennessee River, today's rain chances will be low at times through this evening. There will be lulls in the rain, including sprinkles, that last several hours. Rain chances do pick up slightly tonight and overnight as the final batch of rain moves through North Alabama. The back edge will clear from west to east Thursday morning through the early afternoon. The last bit of rain should clear Sand Mountain by mid to late afternoon Thursday.

Thanks to clearing beginning Thursday afternoon, expect a sunny start Friday with loads of sunshine and mild afternoons through this weekend. By the start of next week, the rain is back and well have about another inch in the forecast Monday through Tuesday.

TENNESSEE TORNADO(ES): The National Weather Service is still completing their storm surveys for the Nashville area. It is important to note that the worst of the damage looks to have occurred in Putnam County, and the NWS hasn't made it out there yet. Also, most fatalities occurred in Putnam County. So far, the highest rating for the tornado(es) is EF-3 in the Donelson area of Davidson County. It was high end EF-3 damage with max winds at 165 mph. The NWS will be surveying Putnam County (likely at least) today, so updates should be forthcoming. It should also be noted that it is still "to be determined" as to whether or not any of the storm paths the NWS surveyed are connected (one tornado) or not (multiple tornadoes, same storm).