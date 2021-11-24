Showers on the way for Thanksgiving

The timing of the rain looks like this: the Shoals can see showers as early as 9 AM. Light rain reaches the I-65/Huntsville area between 11 AM and 2 PM, then Sand Mountain between 2 and 4 PM. Some of the rain looks to fizzle a bit with eastward progress, but everyone sees a decent shot at showers tomorrow regardless. There's not a LOT of rain in the forecast and totals should surpass much more than a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will make it to the mid to upper 50s before the cold front passes later in the afternoon/evening.

Lingering showers continue into Thursday night, but we'll be dry by Friday morning. You'll feel the chill again, too. A brisk north wind gusting to 20 MPH will make morning temperatures near 30 feel even colder and highs won't crack the 50° mark during the afternoon. All this to say, bundle up if you're going shopping for Black Friday deals! The weekend starts cold and sunny and another fast-moving, dry cold front passes Sunday. This front will keep temperatures chilly to start the next work week.