Showers moving out, lots of sunshine through Friday

Some light showers made their way across north Alabama this morning as a cold front moved through the region. Expect gradual clearing from west to east throughout the morning with lots of sunshine by midday. The cold front will usher in much cooler air thanks to a breezy northwest wind around 10 to 15 miles per hour. Despite the plentiful sunshine, highs will only top out in the upper 60s today and Thursday!

We warm back up to the mid 70s Friday with more sunshine. Friday Night Football looks like perfect football weather with temperatures dropping into the 50s. Then our focus shifts to two separate systems that will bring us our next chances for rain this weekend and early next week. System #1 will arrive during the day on Saturday and persist through the first half of Sunday. What is unclear at this point with this first system is how much rain we will actually see and its timing. Given the uncertainty, we are keeping rain chances on the lower end with scattered showers possible Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.

Sunday afternoon and night looks mostly dry before system #2 moves in from the west. This system looks to be more potent compared to system #1, with more moisture to work with to produce a good soaking rain for the region. While there is still uncertainty with this system as well, it appears the most likely arrival time will be during the day on Monday. Rainfall totals for both events also vary between data sources at this time, but a general one to two inches of rainfall is possible through next Tuesday morning. Be sure to check back in throughout the week and this weekend as we continue to fine tune our forecast.