Showers linger through Tuesday afternoon

The widespread heavy rain from this morning will transition to showery Tuesday afternoon. Dry weather returns to North Alabama by tonight.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 8:20 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

A band of heavy rain moved through North Alabama just after sunrise Tuesday morning.  Some areas have already seen close to 1" of rain since midnight with an additional 0.10" - 0.25" of rain this afternoon.  A secondary band of lighter rain will move through North Alabama closer to noon and travel west to east through the first half of the afternoon.  It is even possible that some areas will finish Tuesday afternoon with some sunshine but it will be cool with gusty northwest winds.

All of North Alabama is dry by 10:00 pm tonight and we're back to mostly sunny skies Wednesday morning and afternoon.  Temperatures still run about ten degrees below average, becoming more seasonable by Thursday. We'll return to the 70s Friday, but the shot at a few showers is back as well. There is a slight chance for rain Friday through the weekend. Monday is where things start to diverge a bit. Model forecasts are basically in no agreement, so expect adjustments to the forecast for early next week as time gets closer.

