Showers, few storms tonight through Tuesday morning

Showers and a few isolated storms will be possible in the Shoals late this evening. The rest of North Alabama just sees a decaying line of showers, progressing east through the overnight hours. The front washes out right on top of us Tuesday, meaning a few showers can't be ruled out through Tuesday afternoon. Rainfall totals will be light with this weak cold front. Even the wettest areas will receive less than a 0.25" rain.

Tonight's front won't bring much change to our weather pattern. Highs continue to stay in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. By the end of the week and this weekend, another cold front will finally provide a much welcome relief from the October heat!

Showers will develop ahead of the front Friday evening and through most of Saturday. The front passes through Saturday evening. Colder air moves in as the front passes. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will only be in the upper 60s to low 70s with overnight lows in the 40s for many spots. Fall air is almost here, we just have to get through the next few days. Rainfall totals over the next seven days will stay below a half inch, so no flooding concerns are expected.