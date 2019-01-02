Showers evolve into steady rain by tonight

We'll see a few stray showers during the day, but many locations stay mainly dry. The steadier, heavier rain arrives this evening. That rain lasts all night and doesn't start to let up until just before sunrise Thursday. Flooding concerns persist tonight through tomorrow, even with a mostly dry day on Thursday.

Clouds hang thick for Thursday and temperatures hang steady in the lower 50s. Thursday night into Friday brings another round of steady rain that lasts through most of Friday. In total, we'll pick 2 to 3 inches and rivers and creeks will need to be monitored through the weekend.

Fortunately, the weekend brings sunshine and a break from the rain. Temperatures will be a bit above average both Saturday and Sunday, lasting through Monday as well.