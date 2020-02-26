Showers ending as flurries Wednesday

Most of North Alabama hit their daily high at midnight this morning. A band of light rain brought wet roads from the Shoals to Sand Mountain but less than 0.10" was recorded with many areas only seeing a trace. By this afternoon rain chances drop to mostly pop-up showers with many areas seeing some sunshine. Even with some peeks of sunshine today, afternoon temperatures will remain in the low to mid 40s. Combined with the winds it will feel like the mid 30s by late afternoon.

The cold air racing in this afternoon and evening will allow for some light snow showers and/or flurries by late afternoon and evening. The cold air is also very dry, so the moisture necessary for snow will be lost to evaporation.

It just continues to get colder heading into Thursday. We'll have loads of sunshine with highs in the mid 40s but through the morning commute wind chills may drop to the teens. Friday brings another quick burst of showers and the chance for some snow showers. Like today, we won't be fretting too much about accumulation.

The weekend is quiet and dry with cool temperatures. Things start to go downhill a bit again as the next work week begins. Scattered showers and the occasional thunderstorm plague Monday's forecast. For Super Tuesday, showers and storms look to be a bit more widespread. However, there's no weather intense enough to keep you from heading to the polls! The heaviest rain and chance for stronger storms holds off until late Tuesday night, possibly not moving through until Wednesday.