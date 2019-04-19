Showers taper and clouds break Saturday

Thursday night's cold front made for a gloomy, wet, and chilly Friday. Cooler air's been filtering for the past several hours and temperatures will end up in the lower 40s to start Saturday morning. Not too far away in the higher elevations of eastern Tennessee, snow showers are even possible! Fortunately, this (unwelcome) burst of cold air won't hang around for long.

Slowly but surely, the off and on showers and clouds will pull eastward, away from the Valley. This means we should see some improvement in the weather later in the day. Temperatures will still be below average for afternoon highs, but at least it won't be as cold as Friday. By Saturday night, a clear sky returns and makes for a chilly Easter morning.

Although Easter Sunday starts on a cold note, we'll be warming quickly under a sunny sky. Temperatures start in the mid 40s and quickly rise to the upper 70s by the afternoon. It only gets better next week. Monday and Tuesday, the sunshine continues and highs creep back into the lower 80s. Showers don't return until Thursday and even then, rain chances are less than 50%.

THURSDAY NIGHT STORM RECAP:

Damaging wind and heavy rain swept through the Valley after sunset Thursday evening. Most of the damage reports we in the central part of north Alabama, mainly occurring in Morgan, Limestone, and Madison Counties. In total, there were 20 official reports of downed trees per the National Weather Service. Within north Alabama, wind gusts were recorded between 55 and 60 mph and were the cause of multiple power outages in addition to the tree damage. Fortunately, there were no injuries within the Valley. Farther south near Pell City, one woman was killed when a tree fell on her home.