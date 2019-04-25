Showers end and sun returns Friday

Scattered showers and storms continue tonight, tapering Friday morning. Temperatures run a few degrees cooler than days past and the sun breaks out after the lunch hour. Expect further improvements for Saturday. Temperatures will certainly be chilly in the morning, starting in the upper 40s, but a sunny sky warms us quickly and highs will be flirting with the 80 degree mark in the afternoon.

Sunday won't be quite as spectacular and clouds increase a bit and we'll have a slight chance for an isolated storm. However, temperatures stay warm...a trend that continues into the next work week. Speaking of next week, the pattern will be very summer-like. Highs almost every afternoon hit the low to mid 80s. Storms hold off until the end of the week and at this point, we aren't expecting anything of the severe type.