Showers early Saturday, staying cool this weekend

With filtered sunshine and more clouds than sun, North Alabama stayed unseasonably cool to wrap up the work week, with many spots stuck in the mid 60s. We are tracking light rain across Arkansas and Louisiana this evening that will be our source for rain later tonight and early Saturday. We have really dry air at the surface that will limit our rain coverage with this system and the bulk of the heaviest rain will be along the Gulf coast later tonight. We'll keep a small 10% percent chance for an isolated sprinkle this evening with showers on the increase overnight. Showers linger for the first part of your Saturday morning before we dry out during the afternoon. Rainfall totals will be less than a tenth of an inch. We may see some clearing during the afternoon tomorrow, but some clouds will linger with highs staying cool in the low 60s.

The pattern remains unusually quiet for mid April in the week ahead. We will see a modest warm up early next week, with highs back to near average Tuesday in the mid 70s. Late Tuesday and early Wednesday, a cold front will move through North Alabama. But a lot like this week's cold front, there won't be much moisture at all for any rain chances. A stray shower can't be entirely ruled out Wednesday, but many spots likely remain dry. This front will put an end to our warm up next week. We're back in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday with overnight lows staying chilly too. We may even have a late season frost Wednesday night-Thursday morning as lows fall into the 30s. Our next "big" rain chance holds off until next Friday.