Showers continue tonight, strong storms possible Monday

Light showers continue to move through North Alabama this afternoon. These showers are all in advance of a warm front that moves through later on tonight. Ahead of the warm front, temperatures have quickly warmed up to near 60 today and will only fall into the low 50s overnight. Scattered showers will continue throughout the night. Any showers overnight will remain light and we are not expecting any thunderstorms. However, roads will be wet for the Monday morning commute.

Spotty showers continue throughout much of your Monday as highs climb into the mid to upper 60s. Most of the day will not be a washout. In fact, some locations may stay completely dry through the early afternoon. By the evening commute, however, a cold front will be approaching from the north and west. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected as this front sweeps through. Some storms could be strong, with gusty winds and heavy rain the main concerns. For that reason, an Isolated risk for severe storms has been posted for west Tennessee and northern Mississippi. For North Alabama, only a small sliver of Lauderdale County is outlined in this risk area. The main window for any stronger storms Monday evening looks to be 5 PM - 11 PM. The severe risk is low, but some strong storms will still be possible. Everything should quiet down by midnight.

All in all, things are pretty quiet after Monday. Tuesday looks spectacular with lots of sunshine. Despite the cold front, our temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s. By Wednesday, a quick hitting system will bring spotty showers back into the region. Rainfall totals will be light. The bigger headline with this midweek system will be the major cool down behind it. Highs fall from the low 60s Wednesday to only the mid 40s Thursday. The end of the work week looks nice once again before more rain chances return next weekend.