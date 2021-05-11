Showers arrive later this evening, staying cool for a couple more days

Even though mostly cloudy skies have stuck around all day, we have stayed dry so far. The temperatures continue to stay cool, with most locations stuck in the upper 60s once again today.

Now to the all important game forecast for the Rocket City Trash Pandas home opener! The good news is data sources continue to delay the arrival of showers tonight. First pitch will be good to go at 6:35! Remember, if you can't get to Toyota Field tonight, you can watch the game on WAAY 31.6!

Showers will still be on the increase in northwest Alabama starting around 8 or 9 PM tonight and will slide eastward towards the I-65 corridor as early as 10 or 11 PM. Unless there is additional development ahead of the main cluster of showers, the game should be completed without any weather delays before rain arrives. Showers will still linger overnight and early Wednesday morning. Roads will be wet tomorrow morning, so use caution on the drive to work or school.

Off and on shower chances continue through the first half of Thursday. Models are continuing to trend drier for the next couple days, but we will maintain a 20% chance for passing showers just in case. Temperatures continue to stay unseasonably cool with highs in the mid to upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Sunshine returns in full force Friday. The upcoming weekend looks great with plenty of sunshine and temperatures rebounding back into the 70s and eventually near 80 Sunday.