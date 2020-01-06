Showers arrive late tonight, flood concerns return later this week

Sunshine will warm North Alabama to the upper 50s Monday afternoon. Right about the time we hit our high this afternoon we will start to see increasing clouds from the west. These clouds are associated with our next system which will bring showers by late tonight and through sunrise Tuesday morning. Thankfully rain totals will be around 0.10" for most of North Alabama with localized higher and lower. These low rain totals will keep flooding chances near zero today and Tuesday.

By far the biggest concern will be our next weather Maker Friday and Saturday. Flooding is likely based on most weather data as well as strong to possibly severe thunderstorms Saturday. Shower chances begin Thursday evening, heavier rain will arrive Friday and into Saturday.

Most data is pointing towards 1-3" of rain with locally higher totals Thursday-Saturday. Expect more creek, stream and river flooding by Saturday if not Friday. Flooding and ponding of local streets and roads will also be possible due runoff from already saturated soils.

The greatest severe thunderstorm threat is currently in the Saturday afternoon - Saturday night window. This could change based on the timing, track and intensity of the cold front Saturday.

North Alabama drys out Sunday and into Monday but most data is already pointing towards another very wet storm system next Tuesday.