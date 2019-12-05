Showers arrive Friday morning

Cloud cover will help North Alabama much warmer tonight and Friday morning. Temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid 40s with no chances for frost.

It is possible that most of North Alabama remains dry through the morning rush with widespread showers closer to 10:00 am Friday. Though most of the rain will begin to exit in the early afternoon hours, lingering showers are possible into Friday evening. Thunderstorms are not expected and rain totals will be between 0.10" to 0.50" for North Alabama Friday.

Other than a few showers Sunday, most of North Alabama will be dry this weekend. Widespread rain moves back in by early next week. Best rain chances will come Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. Rain totals Sunday through Tuesday will bring an additional 1-1.5" to North Alabama. We're back to dry conditions Wednesday but it will be much cooler with highs only in the 40s.