Showers arrive Friday, cooler by the weekend

The clouds have held tough across most of north Alabama today, keeping temperatures in the upper 70s and near 80. Some areas have also seen a couple light showers. We stay dry overnight, with partly to mostly cloudy skies keeping our temperatures on the mild side in the low 60s.

Friday starts off with some morning sunshine before clouds begin to build in as a cold front makes its way into north Alabama Friday afternoon. This cold front will bring some showers and isolated storms. The showers and storms look to arrive in the Shoals around 4 PM Friday afternoon. Some Friday Night Football games could be impacted in the Shoals Friday night. While we are not expecting widespread lightning delays, be sure to pack the rain gear if you are heading to any games in the Shoals tomorrow night. This will be a very slow moving cold front, meaning areas like Huntsville and Sand Mountain will not see rain until late Friday night after football games have already come to an end. Our latest forecast has arrival times for rain around 2 AM in Huntsville and near sunrise Saturday morning for Sand Mountain.

Morning showers and cloud cover will persist through the day Saturday, keeping our temperatures in the 60s for highs in most locations. Rain chances continue for Sunday and through the first half of the work week as temperatures warm back up into the 70s. The higher rain chances at this time look to be focused across central Alabama, but showers are still possible especially for our southern counties through Wednesday. Temperatures stay seasonable for mid October, with highs in the mid to upper 70s for the new work week.