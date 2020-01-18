Showers and windy today, a big chill on the way next week

We have three weather headlines to get your Saturday started: rain, wind, and the big chill. Let's start with the rain. Showers are starting to enter the Shoals this morning ahead of a cold front that will arrive later this evening. These showers will overspread all of north Alabama this morning and persist through the day. The main window for rain today will be from mid morning through mid afternoon. Rain will start to taper off from to west to east between 3 and 6 PM this afternoon and evening. Most of the rain comes to an end just after sunset. Rainfall totals will be relatively light with most spots picking up around a half inch of rain today. Some spots could see closer to three quarters an inch of rain, but that will be very isolated. A rumble or two of thunder is also possible today, but that too will also be very isolated.

Outside of the rain, it will be very windy today too! We have already seen gusts over 25 miles per hour this morning. As we go through the day, sustained winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour could gusts up to 30 miles per hour at times. Higher elevations of northeast Alabama could also see gusts closer to 40 to 45 miles per hour, especially during the morning hours. Breezy conditions continue into Sunday, but the winds shift from southeast to northwest Saturday nigh once the cold front moves through. With that wind shift comes much drier air and much colder air for the week ahead.

Overnight lows tonight drop to right around 30. Even with plenty of sunshine Sunday, the persistent breeze combined with the arrival of a very cold airmass with only allow temperatures to reach the lower 40s for highs tomorrow! And it will get much colder than that next week. Looking ahead to Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, we start off with temperatures near 20, with highs only in the mid 30s. Some outlying areas could see lows in the teens Monday morning. Same story goes when we wake up Tuesday morning, but highs rebound closer to 40. We moderate back to right around normal by Wednesday. After today's rain, we stay dry until late next week.