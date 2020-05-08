Showers and thunderstorms through early afternoon Friday

Moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms will continue into Friday afternoon though the coverage will quickly drop off by noon in North Alabama. The thunderstorms that we are seeing are elevated (not surface based) so storms are not strong or severe but can still be dangerous and deadly. Cloud to ground lightning can be deadly if caught outside and heavy rain can make for poor visibility and ponding on roads for drivers.

Rain and clouds clear out of North Alabama through mid to late afternoon, giving way to a spectacular, but chilly, Mother's Day weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday look beautiful, but highs temperatures both days will be well over 10 degrees below normal. Highs Saturday top out in the low to mid 60s before warming up closer to 70 for Mother's Day Sunday. For reference, our average highs temperature for early May is 79 degrees. Overnight lows this weekend could approach record cold territory, with temperatures likely falling into the upper 30s both Saturday and Sunday mornings.