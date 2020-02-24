Showers and thunderstorms Monday

Scattered showers are possible all day Monday for North Alabama. Closer to lunchtime and through this evening, some embedded thunderstorms are possible. Severe weather is not expected today but gusty winds, heavy rain and dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning will be possible with any thunderstorms that may develop.

Rain tapers off from west to east late tonight and into the early morning hours Tuesday. Rainfall totals through sunrise Tuesday morning will be between 0.50" - 1" but isolated higher for Sand Mountain locations. We are not expecting widespread flooding with this system, but watch out for ponding on the roadways as you are out and about tomorrow.

Tuesday is dry with clouds clearing out throughout the day. That clearing will allow for high temperatures to crack the low 60s Tuesday afternoon. The above normal temperatures will not last too long, however. By Wednesday morning, another system with a stronger cold front will bring the chance for more rain and much colder temperatures late week. Although the front will be strong Wednesday, there is not a whole lot of moisture with it. Because of that, we are only expecting a few light showers throughout the day before the front quickly moves through. A flurry or two in the higher elevations of northeast Alabama is possible Wednesday evening, but that potential is low.

Once this cold front moves through, temperatures plunge to well below normal territory for late week. Highs on Thursday will struggle into the mid 40s, which is close to 15 degrees below normal. Highs only rebound to 50 by Friday with overnight lows in the upper 20s. Keep the heavy coats nearby. Winter is not over just yet!