Showers and thunderstorms on the increase starting Wednesday

It has been another hot August day across North Alabama. Thankfully, the lack of humidity and a light breeze has kept the heat index values in check this afternoon. A weak frontal boundary is approaching North Alabama this evening. As it does, a few areas will see showers and perhaps one or two thunderstorms late this afternoon and into the evening hours. Drier air remains in place so the coverage of any showers and storms will remain largely limited and most areas will stay dry. Overnight lows tonight will drop into the upper 60s.

The humidity begins to return in full force starting Wednesday. In addition, the frontal boundary that is moving through tonight will stall out right over North Alabama tomorrow. Increasing rain chances will result going through the rest of the week into the first part of the weekend. The most widespread showers and thunderstorm will during the afternoon hours each day. Thursday and Friday look to be the wettest days, with rain coverage decreasing heading into the weekend. Strong storms cannot be completely ruled out, but appear unlikely. Nonetheless, heavy downpours will be possible with any storms later this week. Temperatures will be a touch below normal in the upper 80s to near 90, but the air you can wear humidity will still make it feel a little uncomfortable.

We are also keeping a close eye on the tropics. Two systems of interest in the Atlantic are expected to develop in tropical systems in the next five days. Should they become named storms, the next names on the list would be Laura and Marco. These systems could have impacts on the US late next week, but it is far too early to get into specifics. Stay tuned for updates.