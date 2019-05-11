Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Showers and thunderstorms continue Sunday, dry by Monday

Mother's Day will bring another day of showers and thunderstorms. Dry weather returns to the Tennessee Valley by Sunday night and into Monday.

Posted: May. 11, 2019 9:39 PM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Sunday will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms to the Tennessee Valley.  Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms remains possible Sunday with best chances closer to Sand Mountain.  The cold front will keep most strong thunderstorms south and east of the Tennessee Valley through Sunday afternoon.

Isolated flooding and ponding on roadways continue to be a concern with any strong thunderstorms and areas that see several rounds of thunderstorms.

Drier air will move in Sunday night, ending rain chances for the Valley. Expect dry conditions through at least Tuesday for the Valley.  A weak system may trigger some showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday and into Thursday but chances remain low at this time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events