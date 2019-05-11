Showers and thunderstorms continue Sunday, dry by Monday

Sunday will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms to the Tennessee Valley. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms remains possible Sunday with best chances closer to Sand Mountain. The cold front will keep most strong thunderstorms south and east of the Tennessee Valley through Sunday afternoon.

Isolated flooding and ponding on roadways continue to be a concern with any strong thunderstorms and areas that see several rounds of thunderstorms.

Drier air will move in Sunday night, ending rain chances for the Valley. Expect dry conditions through at least Tuesday for the Valley. A weak system may trigger some showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday and into Thursday but chances remain low at this time.