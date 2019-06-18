Showers and thunderstorms Tuesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible the rest of this workweek. The severe threat for Tuesday is mainly east of the Valley, centered in Georgia and the Carolinas. However, strong thunderstorms can still produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flash flooding and ponding on the roadways will be possible.

Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will continue each day through the end of the workweek. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible both Wednesday and Thursday.

Drier and warmer weather will return Friday and into this weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will still be possible through Sunday but the coverage will be much lower than the next few days. Highs will warm to the low to mid 90s by this weekend for the entire Valley.