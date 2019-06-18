Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Fayetteville police say suspect who shot at officers now in custody Full Story

Showers and thunderstorms Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms will produce periods of heavy rain and gusty winds Tuesday.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 7:32 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible the rest of this workweek.  The severe threat for Tuesday is mainly east of the Valley, centered in Georgia and the Carolinas.  However, strong thunderstorms can still produce gusty winds and heavy rain.  Localized flash flooding and ponding on the roadways will be possible.

Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will continue each day through the end of the workweek.  Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible both Wednesday and Thursday.

Drier and warmer weather will return Friday and into this weekend.  Showers and thunderstorms will still be possible through Sunday but the coverage will be much lower than the next few days.  Highs will warm to the low to mid 90s by this weekend for the entire Valley.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events