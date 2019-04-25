Showers and thunderstorms Thursday

Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase by the late morning and into the afternoon Thursday for the Tennessee Valley.

Though the severe threat is very low you should still treat all thunderstorms seriously. Gusty winds can still bring down branches & weakened trees even if it is a non-severe thunderstorm.

Showers and thunderstorms will come to an end from west to east overnight and through the late morning hours Friday. By Friday afternoon the Valley will see sunny skies but gusty northwest winds and cooler temperatures.

Other than a very weak system Saturday night and into Sunday, this weekend will bring warmer weather to the Tennessee Valley. A stray shower can't be ruled out Sunday but most areas will remain dry.

Forecast models continue to advertise a strong high pressure system in place early next week. It is not out of the question that some parts of the Valley could approach 90° by Tuesday.