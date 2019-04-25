Clear

Showers and thunderstorms Thursday

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible for the Tennessee Valley Thursday through the early morning hours Friday.

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 7:15 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase by the late morning and into the afternoon Thursday for the Tennessee Valley.

Though the severe threat is very low you should still treat all thunderstorms seriously.  Gusty winds can still bring down branches & weakened trees even if it is a non-severe thunderstorm. 

Showers and thunderstorms will come to an end from west to east overnight and through the late morning hours Friday.  By Friday afternoon the Valley will see sunny skies but gusty northwest winds and cooler temperatures.

Other than a very weak system Saturday night and into Sunday, this weekend will bring warmer weather to the Tennessee Valley. A stray shower can't be ruled out Sunday but most areas will remain dry.

Forecast models continue to advertise a strong high pressure system in place early next week.  It is not out of the question that some parts of the Valley could approach 90° by Tuesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events