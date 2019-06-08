Showers and thunderstorms Saturday

The chance for off and on rain and storms remains with us through the weekend and into the beginning of next week. The highest rainfall totals are expected through our eastern counties, where as much as three inches of rain can accumulate through Monday. It's not to say that today and Sunday will both be washouts entirely, but you'll need to check your WAAY 31 StormTracker App's radar regularly to help you dodge the storms.

Into next week, the rain finally tapers as this storm systems trudges eastward. That being said, isolated showers and storms are still possible through at least Thursday. If you need something to look forward to, just know that cooler temperatures are in store by Wednesday and Thursday. While highs still hit near 80, overnight lows drop to near 60 degrees, making for a refreshing start to the day!