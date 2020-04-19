Showers and storms this evening, heavy rain and flooding possible

Rain is beginning to move into North Alabama late this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will continue through much of the evening tonight. Heavy rain is possible across the entire area as well. While we are only expecting an additional half inch to one inch of rainfall tonight, heavy rainfall rates could produce localized flash flooding and ponding on the roadways. If you have to be out and about this evening, please take it slow on the roads. Remember, if you encounter flooded roadways, turn around and don't drown.

The good news is the severe weather threat has diminished greatly for our area this evening. All of North Alabama has been removed from tonight's severe weather outlook, but another severe weather event is getting underway just to our south across southern Alabama and Mississippi. We can't completely rule out the potential for gusty winds in stronger storms tonight, but heavy rain and flooding will still be the main threats. Rain continues through the overnight hours, but will taper off from west to east. Most of the area will be dry by sunrise Monday morning.

The first half of the week looks quiet and seasonable. Highs top out near 70 Monday with clearing skies throughout the day. Tuesday will be a touch warmer, with more sunshine in the mid 70s. Our next chance for rain arrives late Wednesday night into Thursday. Strong storms are possible during the day Thursday, but no widespread severe weather is expected for the time being. More heavy rainfall is likely though, with an additional one to two inches expected through Friday morning. We get a brief break from the rain before another quick hitting system arrives Saturday. Despite all the upcoming rain chances, highs stay seasonable in the low to mid 70s.