Showers and storms this evening, drying out for Labor Day

The weak cold front responsible for our storm chances remains northwest of us this afternoon. However, showers and storms have begun to develop ahead of the front. The coverage of these showers and storms will increase this evening and move through North Alabama tonight. The main window for storms looks to be 6 PM - 2 AM, so keep this in mind if you have any dinner plans this evening. No severe weather is expected, but these storms will be efficient rain makers, with heavy rain possibly leading to ponding on area roadways. Rainfall totals of a half inch are expected while locally higher amounts of one inch can't be ruled out.

All in all, Labor Day is looking pretty good! The front moves south of the area overnight, ending our widespread shower and storm chances. The front may still be close enough to set off an isolated shower tomorrow morning, but most spots are looking dry. Highs tomorrow will be back in the low to mid 80s.

By midweek, we will be watching two weather features: a second cold front moving in from the northwest and a tropical disturbance along the Gulf Coast. At this point, we expect the front to move through our area first, pushing what's left of the tropical disturbance to our east and limiting our overall impacts. We'll keep a small shower chance in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday until the front moves through. By late week, quiet and comfortable conditions return, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s through next weekend.