Showers and storms return for Father's Day

The first day of summer has brought the heat and humidity back to North Alabama this weekend. Many spots topped out in the low to mid this 90s today. Overnight lows will once again drop to the upper 60s to near 70 under mostly clear skies. Some patchy fog is possible in higher elevations overnight thanks to the humidity that has made its return to the area. Clouds start to build in from the west just before sunrise Sunday morning. By lunchtime on your Father's Day, showers and a few thunderstorms will begin to develop ahead of a cold front that will arrive later in the week. There will be enough fuel in place for some storms to become strong Sunday afternoon, with heavy rain and gusty winds the main concerns. There's no need to cancel any outdoor plans with Dad tomorrow afternoon, but stay weather aware as thunderstorms will be possible for much of the afternoon and into the early evening.

Showers and storms begin to taper off with the loss of daytime heating Sunday evening. Most of Sunday night is dry, but muggy with overnight lows near 70. Monday looks much like Sunday, with more afternoon showers and storms. The cold front will arrive in North Alabama Tuesday, bringing us our most widespread chances for showers and storms for the upcoming work week. Those widespread rain chances continue Wednesday before the cold front begins to slide to our south Thursday. Temperatures will not cool down all that much, but will drop to the mid 80s by mid week thanks to the cloud cover and widespread rain across North Alabama. Even once the cold front moves through, afternoon pop up showers and storms will remain in the forecast heading into next weekend, but will not be as widespread as what we see Tuesday and Wednesday.