Showers and storms return Sunday and stick around for a while

It certainly was a gorgeous Spring weather across North Alabama to kick off the month of May! Hopefully you were able to soak up some sun today because we will not be seeing much of it for the next few days. Clouds increase tonight ahead of our next weather maker, keeping overnight lows mild in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday will bring us the first of several waves of rain that last through Wednesday morning. However, Sunday is not a complete washout. A stray shower can't be ruled out during the first half of the day, but the bulk of the rain holds off until late afternoon and early evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue Sunday evening and into the overnight. Areas in northwest Alabama are clipped by a Marginal (Level 1 out of 5) risk for severe storms. While we will have plenty of moisture and fuel for some storms to develop, the overall ingredients for severe weather are lackluster. Heavy downpours will be the main concern with any storms that develop.

Scattered showers and storms continue throughout the day Monday. Any activity we see Monday will be driven by daytime heating, like we would see during the summer months. Some storms Monday afternoon could be strong with gusty winds and more heavy rain possible. Our last wave of widespread showers and thunderstorms will be Tuesday as a cold front to our northwest moves through the region. We will need to watch this Tuesday system closely as more widespread strong storms could be possible. The cold front moves through Wednesday morning, ending our rain chances.

When all is said and done, many spots will see 1.5 to 3 inches of rain through Wednesday morning. Localized flooding and rises in area water ways will be possible late next week. The breaks between each event should limit widespread flooding concerns. Temperatures hover in the low to mid 80s through Tuesday before falling back into the low 70s late week.