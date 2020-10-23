Showers and storms increase by Friday evening

Friday remains mostly dry through the early afternoon today. There will be enough sunshine today to warm to the low 80s. By mid to late afternoon, scattered showers develop, along with the chance of a few storms. The main concern today will be this evening as the main cold front moves into North Alabama. A line of thunderstorms and rain will develop out ahead of the front and arrive in the Shoals around the start of Friday Night Football this evening. There is the potential for lightning delays, so we'll be watching the WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network closely by game time.

Overnight Friday into early Saturday, a fairly weak cold front passes from west to east. Temperatures get pushed down to the low to mid 70s for highs Saturday, helped in part by the lingering cloud cover. In total, most locations won't see more than half an inch of rain with this Friday/Saturday system.

The sun returns Sunday and Monday, bumping highs back up to near 80 degrees. However, a more potent storm system is brewing and it will be heading our way by the middle and end of next week. At this point, there is quite a bit of uncertainty in the timing of the rain and the arrival of some cooler air, so watch the second half of next week closely for adjustments to the forecast in the coming days.