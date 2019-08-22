Showers and storms for football season opener

A very active pattern continues to close out the work week, with all eyes on the forecast for Friday night football. As we go through the afternoon on Friday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage through the evening. These thunderstorms could cause lightning delays at some games in the Tennessee Valley tomorrow evening. Some data sources are indicating that the bulk of these showers and storms move through the Valley during the afternoon, leaving behind just a few passing showers during game time Friday night. However, there are still many details that need to be fine tuned before tomorrow. Be prepared for any potential lightning delays and know where to take shelter if lightning is in the area. Be sure to pack the rain gear as well.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the weekend, with 60 percent chances on Saturday and 70 percent chances for Sunday. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will also carry over into the start of the new work week before we start to settle down from this active pattern by the middle of the week. With any thunderstorms throughout the next seven days, gusty winds and heavy rainfall will be our primary concerns. Something else to keep in mind the next seven days is the amount of rainfall some parts of the Valley will receive. Rainfall totals over the next seven days across the Valley may reach anywhere between 1.50" to potentially 3" in spots. While any rain will help the moderate drought across Sand Mountain, some localized flooding is possible in areas that receive heavy rainfall from any showers and storms in the next week. The good news is the oppressive heat looks to stay away for a while! High temperatures stay in the mid to upper 80s before climbing back to 90 by the middle of next week.