Showers and storms continue tonight and Monday

Showers and storms continue across North Alabama this afternoon and evening. A line of heavier showers moved through the eastern half of the area earlier today and has since moved out of Sand Mountain, while additional storms have developed to our south across central Alabama that are now slowly making their way northward. Off and on showers and thunderstorms will continue for the rest of the afternoon and evening. We are not anticipating widespread severe weather. However, one or two storms could briefly produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. If you are out and about this evening, take it slow on the roads.

Most of the shower and thunderstorm activity this evening dies down by midnight. Spotty showers are possible overnight, but the thunderstorm potential is low. A cold front is still well off to our west overnight and will not move through the area until Monday afternoon. Additional showers and storms develop as early as Monday morning and continue into the afternoon hours before the cold front moves through. Like this evening, no widespread severe weather is expected, but some heavy rain and gusty winds are possible. The cold front moves through the entire area by sunset tomorrow night, allowing us to briefly dry out Monday night.

Even though the cold front moves through Monday night, the system responsible for our storm chances over the next 24 hours will stall just to our northeast across eastern Tennessee. This will lead to gloomy and cool conditions Tuesday, with highs struggling into the upper 60s. Additional showers are possible Tuesday then again Wednesday and Thursday as the system stays stalled just to our northeast. We do begin to warm back up to near 80 by Thursday. The stalled system finally begins to move out Friday. Temperatures surge into the mid 80s just in time for the holiday weekend. However, a muggy summer like airmass will return as well, bringing daily chances for showers and storms Saturday and especially next Sunday.