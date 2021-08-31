Showers and storms continue today, flooding and brief tornado possible

So far, North Alabama has avoided the worst of the flooding and tornado concerns. However, we are not out of the woods just yet. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 1 AM Wednesday for all of North Alabama.

Widespread rain continues this morning, with the heaviest of the rain shield now pivoting into middle Tennessee. The center of Ida is starting to creep into northwest Alabama. As it does so, a dry slot is moving into the Shoals. This dry slot should help limit additional flooding concerns in the Shoals, but showers wrapping around the center of Ida will continue to move in. Rain continues to fall over the Metro and Sand Mountain as well with not much of a break expected through the morning.

Bands of heavier showers and storms are starting to organize in central Alabama and will slide northward as the day wears on. Just like yesterday, any of these stronger bands could produce a brief spin up tornado later today mainly over Sand Mountain. A Level 1 Isolated risk has been posted for Jackson and Marshall Counties, with a Level 2 Scattered risk up for a small sliver of DeKalb County. The tornado risk is low, but it is still there. Continue to have multiple ways to get warnings and know where to take shelter in the event Tornado Warnings are issued as the day progresses.

An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain will be possible for northeast Alabama today, with slightly less totals in the Shoals thanks to the dry slot. Only an additional quarter to half inch of rain is expected west of I-65. Ponding on the roadways and flash flooding remain possible, especially over northeast Alabama.

The widespread rain comes to an end this evening. Scattered showers remain possible overnight and through the day Wednesday, but the flooding and tornado threat will be over. After Wednesday, a nice stretch of weather returns to wrap up the week and heading into the holiday weekend. Highs stay in the mid 80s with low humidity and sunny skies. Some overnight lows may even dip into the 50s Wednesday night and Thursday night, making a nice Fall preview after a busy start to the week!