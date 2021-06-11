Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Showers and storms continue Friday, drier but hot this weekend

One more day of widespread showers and storms in north Alabama Friday. Storms remain possible Saturday afternoon but more sun and hot.

Posted: Jun 11, 2021 8:31 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Tropical moisture remains overhead Friday and will linger into this weekend. Another muggy afternoon but also the threat of heavy rain on top of already saturated conditions.

Any intense storms Friday afternoon and even Saturday will be capable of producing locally heavy rain and potentially some localized flooding, too.

By Saturday, the pattern shifts and high pressure begins to build in from the west, effectively shutting off the storms for a few days. As soon as storms become more isolated, temperatures soar to near 90°. Heat index values (what it feels like) will be close to 100° Saturday through Tuesday.

At this point, next week is looking hot and dry but we're closely monitoring any trends in storm chances the next 7 days.

Huntsville
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Decatur
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
