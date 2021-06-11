Showers and storms continue Friday, drier but hot this weekend

Tropical moisture remains overhead Friday and will linger into this weekend. Another muggy afternoon but also the threat of heavy rain on top of already saturated conditions.

Any intense storms Friday afternoon and even Saturday will be capable of producing locally heavy rain and potentially some localized flooding, too.

By Saturday, the pattern shifts and high pressure begins to build in from the west, effectively shutting off the storms for a few days. As soon as storms become more isolated, temperatures soar to near 90°. Heat index values (what it feels like) will be close to 100° Saturday through Tuesday.

At this point, next week is looking hot and dry but we're closely monitoring any trends in storm chances the next 7 days.