Showers and storms arrive tonight, some strong storms possible

Clouds continue to stream in from the west Tuesday morning but most if not all of North Alabama will stay dry through this afternoon and into the early evening hours. Afternoon highs will top out in the low to mid 60s today with gusty south winds. Some gusts above 20 mph will be possible this afternoon. Regardless of any thunderstorms, gusts overnight may exceed 35 mph. Damaging winds are possible with any strong to severe storms.

The threat for severe storms is low overnight for North Alabama but it is possible. Have a way to get getting information if any warnings are issued by the National Weather Service overnight. The WAAY-31 Weather App will alert you if a warning is issued in your location.

By sunrise Wednesday morning rain and storms will be moving out of North Alabama with even sunshine by the late morning and afternoon.

Thanksgiving will be dry with periods of sunshine. If you are traveling this weekend, another storm system will move into North Alabama Saturday. The heaviest rain will move in late Saturday night and most of North Alabama will be back to dry conditions by sunrise Sunday morning.